SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday in a collision with a big rig near Brown Field Municipal Airport.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. in front of a driveway in the 7100 block of Otay Mesa Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene, the CHP reported.

