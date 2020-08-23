Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-805

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist died Sunday after crashing into a connector ramp from northbound Interstate 805 to westbound State Route 52, authorities said.

At about 2 p.m., the driver of a motorcycle went over the freeway connector ramp, landing on the shoulder of SR-52 under the I-805 bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Caltrans San Diego reported at about 3 p.m. that the right lanes of westbound SR-52 were blocked to traffic because of the collision.