Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-15

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 15 in Escondido, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on southbound I-15 near Via Rancho Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP the rider was down in the right lane near the Centre City Parkway on-ramp.

That on-ramp, the Via Rancho Parkway ramp and lanes Nos. 3 and 4 of southbound I-15 were shut down for the investigation and clean- up, according to the CHP.