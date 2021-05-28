Work truck pulls out in front of motorcycle in deadly crash

EL CAJON (CNS) – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a collision on an eastern San Diego County street, police said.

The man was riding to the north in the 200 block of North Johnson Avenue in El Cajon about 8 a.m. when the driver of a work truck made a turn directly in his path, according to police.

The resulting collision left the motorcyclist mortally injured. The man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene, Lt. Jason Taub said.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

“It does not appear as if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision,” the lieutenant said.

