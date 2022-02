CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A motorcyclist died from his injuries Sunday after crashing his bike into a car in Chula Vista.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Telegraph Canyon Road and Medical Center Drive, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma center, where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

