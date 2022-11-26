An ambulance races to respond to the scene of an emergency. (Adobe Stock Photo)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a compact SUV in Chula Vista on Saturday, said police.

The Chula Vista Police Department received reports of an incident in the area of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya shortly after 11:30 a.m. and responded to the scene, along with fire department officials.

First responders rendered first aid to the motorcyclist and she was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

According to witnesses, the motorcycle entered the intersection against a red light and struck the side of a compact SUV, which had entered the intersection on a greenlight. Police said no occupants of the compact SUV were injured.

The driver of the compact SUV was evaluated and determined to not be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Police said results of drug and alcohol testing of the motorcyclist are pending.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification to family members by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Ed Christopher of the Chula Vista Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5392 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.