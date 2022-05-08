SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after a motorcyclist was injured Sunday morning in Vista.

The incident happened when a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Emerald Drive collided with an unidentified vehicle traveling westbound on West Vista Way, according to Sgt. Eric Cottrell.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has yet to be identified, was taken to Palomar Medical Center by EMS and is undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries. The motorcyclist’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.

The incident remains under investigation by officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

