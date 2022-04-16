SAN DIEGO – A 38-year-old motorcyclist was injured Friday night in Valencia Park after a traffic incident, authorities said.

According to officials with the San Diego Police Department, the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 5200 block of Imperial Avenue, near the intersection with San Jacinto Drive.

A 57-year-old male operating a 2016 Cadillac was attempting to turn left in the designated left turn lane when the motorcyclist attempted to pass the Cadillac. Authorities say that the motorcyclist sideswiped the 57-year-old man’s vehicle and was ejected from his bike.

The motorcyclist suffered a fractured femur, but officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation by the San Diego Police Department.