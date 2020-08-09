Motorcyclist injured after crashing into tree in Bay Ho neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was seriously injured Sunday when he crashed his motorcycle into a large tree in the Bay Ho neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at 9:19 a.m. when the 52-year-old motorcyclist was riding westbound on Balboa Avenue approaching the on-ramp to Morena Boulevard, according to San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros.

“He failed to negotiate the on-ramp safely and left the roadway,” the officer said. “He crashed his motorcycle into a large tree.”

The rider suffered a fractured femur, tibia and fibula, Delimitros said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the accident.