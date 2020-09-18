Motorcyclist injured after broadside collision with truck

SAN DIEGO – A 28-year-old man was injured Thursday after police say he crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle into a truck in the Grantville neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Camino Del Rio South, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said. According to a watch commander’s report, the man was traveling east in the eastbound lane of Camino Del Rio South.

Witnesses told police the man was riding at “unsafe” speeds and “passing vehicles in the two-way left turn lane,” the report shows. The man then struck the left rear bed of a Ford F-150 truck.

Heims said the motorcyclist suffered an open fracture to his left foot/ankle.

Police are investigating the crash.