SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 34-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Saturday with life-threatening injuries after crashing in Mission Valley West, police said.

The man was speeding westbound on 700 Taylor Street at 1:40 p.m. Saturday when he tried to pass a vehicle, lost control and crashed, said Officer S. Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

Police traffic investigators will be handling the incident.

