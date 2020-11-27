Motorcyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered a broken ankle and other injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in the North Clairemont area of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

It happened at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the 4400 block of Clairemont Drive, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

What was described as possibly a dark Ford pickup truck or SUV was eastbound in the 3800 block of Indian Way when it made a left turn onto northbound Clairemont Drive, Heims said.

“The vehicle violated the motorcycle’s right of way,” he said.

“The motorcyclist attempted to avoid a collision by moving to his left into the middle of the intersection,” Heims said.. “It appears, the front of the vehicle struck the right side of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist struck two other, legally parked vehicles on the east side of Clairemont Drive.”

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Clairemont Drive, he said.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to a hospital for treatment of non- life-threatening injuries, Heims said.