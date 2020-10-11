Motorcyclist hurt in crash with Cadillac

CLAIREMONT MESA EAST (CNS) – A 63-year-old man driving a Cadillac slammed into a 25-year-old motorcyclist in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood, breaking the younger man’s femur and causing other serious injuries — which were not considered life-threatening, police said Sunday.

The 2008 Cadillac CTS was exiting a shopping center driveway when it struck the victim at 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

But the Cadillac kept going — traveling south until it smashed into an apartment gate. The 2018 Honda sport bike ended up in the bushes at a different apartment complex, Heims said.

The San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating, although they said a sobriety check cleared the Cadillac driver of possible DUI charges.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to called the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.