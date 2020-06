RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Saturday in a crash into the back of a horse trailer, authorities said.

The collision happened at 3:25 p.m. on San Vicente Road near Gem Lane, Cal Fire said.

The injured person was taken by ambulance to the Ramona Airport to transfer the patient by air ambulance, which will carry the victim to a hospital, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.