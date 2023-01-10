ALPINE, Calif. – An El Cajon man is recovering after he was seriously hurt while riding a motorcycle and colliding with a car in the Alpine area, said the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said on Friday just before 8 p.m. the 53-year-old man was driving his motorcycle on the southbound lane of West Willows road over Interstate 8.

During that time, a 2021 Honda Sedan, which was being driven by a 39-year-old El Cajon man, was traveling from eastbound I-8 to the West Willows Road offramp, said Jared Grieshaber, a CHP public information officer.

When the Honda driver approached the intersection, he failed to yield to the motorcyclist as he turned to northbound West Willows Road, Grieshaber said. Before the vehicles could collide, the motorcyclist fell to the ground, leaving him with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Grieshaber noted that the rider was wearing a helmet at the time.

Alcohol or drugs do not appear to have played a role in this wreck, CHP said.