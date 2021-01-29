Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 20-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Friday morning with a fractured right leg he sustained in a hit-and-run crash involving another motorcyclist in the Mt. Hope neighborhood.

The victim was riding his 2003 Harley Davidson eastbound in the 4300 block of Market Street about 10 p.m. Thursday when another motorcyclist swerved and struck the Harley, causing both riders to lose control and crash, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect got back on their motorcycle and left the scene. The make and model of the suspect’s motorcycle was unknown.

The Harley rider sustained an open fracture to his lower right leg and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

There were no witnesses to the crash, and the suspect was at large, Heims said.