ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a van in Escondido on Saturday has been identified by authorities.

Jacob Smith, a 26-year-old Escondido man, was traveling northbound on a motorcycle along Mary Lane when the driver of a van entered the roadway north from a driveway along the east side of the road in order to turn left, said the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

At that time, Smith applied his breaks and collided with the van. Authorities say the driver of the van stopped and found the motorcyclist under the vehicle.

Responding paramedics provided lifesaving measures while transporting Smith to the ER at Palomar Medical Center. Upon his arrival, medical staff pronounced his death, which the medical examiner says was caused by multiple blunt force injuries.