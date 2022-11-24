NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A motorcyclist was severely hurt in a solo crash Thursday after being ejected from his vehicle off an overcrossing in the National City area, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 10:54 a.m. on the transition road on northbound Interstate 5 to state Route 54, Sgt. Robert Holtz with the California Highway Patrol told OnScene.TV.

Holtz confirmed the motorcyclist was traveling at high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and plunged off an overpass, falling several feet below near trolley tracks.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he is suffering from life-threatening injuries.