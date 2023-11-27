DULZURA, Calif. — A 29-year-old San Diego man died in a weekend crash on state Route 94 in East County.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported Monday that a 29-year-old San Diego man riding a motorcycle was involved in an accident with a Kia Sorrento Sunday morning in the unincorporated area of Dulzura in San Diego County.

CHP reports the man was heading east on SR-94 at 10:29 a.m. Sunday on a Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

At the same time, a 45-year-old Spring Valley woman and a 47-year-old passenger were heading west in a Kia Sorrento when the driver of the motorcycle crossed the center lines in the roadway, crashing into the Kia, CHP detailed in a report.

The motorcyclist died while in route to a local hospital. CHP has not released his identify at this time while they notify family members.

The driver and passenger in the Kia were minorly injured and did not go to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.