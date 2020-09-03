Motorcyclist dies in Mira Mesa crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in a collision on a Mira Mesa street.

The 26-year-old man was riding to the west in the 9200 block of Hillery Drive when the driver of an oncoming 2000 Honda Accord made a left turn directly in his path shortly before 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The 2016 Harley-Davidson two-wheeler struck the front passenger side of the car, sending the motorcyclist tumbling onto the roadway. Medics took the man, whose name was withheld pending family notification, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Robert Heims said.

The 63-year-old driver of the Accord was evaluated for a complaint of hand pain and anxiety.

“No DUI was involved,” Heims said.