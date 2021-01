SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash near La Jolla Shores Beach.

The traffic fatality in the 3200 block of Torrey Pines Road took place about 1:15 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Police block off a stretch of the road in the area to allow investigators to gather evidence.