Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car at high speed on I-15

HIDDEN MEADOWS, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist was fatally injured Monday when he crashed his two-wheeler into a car at high speed while fleeing a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Fallbrook.

The man, who witnesses said had been racing the driver of a car on the northbound side of the freeway, refused to yield to a California Highway Patrol officer who tried to pull him over north of Deer Springs Road in the Hidden Meadows area about 1 p.m., according to the CHP.

The rider sped off, prompting a brief pursuit that ended when he crashed his 2008 Kawasaki into the back of a northbound Toyota Camry and a center-median guardrail, the CHP reported.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.