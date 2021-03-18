Motorcyclist dies after being hit by pickup truck at intersection

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck at an Otay Mesa intersection Thursday, authorities reported.

The 42-year-old victim was stopped for a red light at Cactus and Otay Mesa roads when the westbound 2008 Ford F150 rear-ended his Honda Cargo 150 about noon, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the motorcyclist to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

It was not immediately clear if the 71-year-old motorist will be cited or criminally charged in connection with the fatal crash. His name was not released.

