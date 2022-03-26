CARLSBAD – A motorcyclist has died after being airlifted from the site of a collision in Carlsbad, authorities said.

According to Lt. Jason Jackowskiwas with the City of Carlsbad Police Department, a 24-year-old motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle near Carlsbad Boulevard around 2:37 p.m and crashed near Solomar Drive. Police believe the man was driving in excess of 90 miles per hour at the time of the incident.

During the collision, the motorcycle’s gas tank became dislodged and started a small vegetation fire, which was quickly extinguished by the Carlsbad Fire Department.

The 24-year-old was transported by air ambulance to the University of California San Diego Burn Center where he later died from his injuries.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in this incident.

The investigation remains under investigation by the City of Carlsbad Police Department.