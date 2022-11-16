SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist suffered multiple injures after being struck by a van in Pacific Beach on Tuesday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander John Buttle.

A 17-year-old male was driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna westbound near 2300 Loring Street and stopped at Soledad Mountain Road.

At that time, a 23-year-old man was riding a 2005 Suzuki SV650 motorcycle northbound near 5000 Soledad Mountain Road when he approached the intersection. The driver of the Toyota Sienna failed to see the motorcyclist, entered the intersection and struck the Suzuki’s left fender, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and police said he sustained multiple life-threatening injuries, including a lacerated liver, lacerated kidney, brain bleed, lung contusion and a skull fracture.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.