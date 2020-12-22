Motorcyclist breaks leg in Rolando crash with car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A motorcyclist sustained a broken leg Tuesday evening in a crash with a car in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were traveling eastbound in the 6400 block of El Cajon Boulevard about 6:05 p.m. on a Suzuki R5 when a 23-year- old woman driving a silver Nissan Sentra tried to make a left turn onto the 4800 block of Seminole Drive and the motorcycle struck the vehicle, according to Officer Andre Thomas of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 34-year-old man, sustained a broken lower leg and his passenger, a 32-year-old man, complained of pain.

The woman was not injured, Thomas said.