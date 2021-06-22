Motorcyclist badly hurt in intersection crash with DUI suspect’s car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday in a collision with a DUI suspect’s car at a Pacific Beach intersection, authorities reported.

The rider was heading west on Grand Avenue when the southbound motorist pulled out in front of his 2016 Harley-Davidson two-wheeler from a stop sign at Haines Street shortly before 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the motorist’s 2000 Toyota Camry, sending the rider tumbling onto the roadway. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of broken bones, including his right femur, left humerus and right wrist, Officer John Buttle said.

The 26-year-old motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. His name was not immediately available.

