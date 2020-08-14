Motorcyclist badly hurt in El Cajon crash

EL CAJON (CNS) – A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries Friday in a suspected DUI collision on an eastern San Diego County street, authorities reported.

The 65-year-old man was riding in the 600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in El Cajon about 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a silver Toyota Camry made a left turn directly in the motorcycle’s path, according to police.

The motorcyclist was unable to stop or steer away from the car in time to avoid a collision, Lt. Jason Taub said. Medics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

Preliminary evidence suggested that the Camry driver, who was unhurt, was intoxicated, according to Taub.

“The case will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,” the lieutenant said.