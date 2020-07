SAN DIEGO — Police arrested a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that ended in North County.

Around 4 p.m., officers started pursuing a rider speeding on northbound Interstate 805 near Clairemont Mesa Drive, according to San Diego police. The rider then got on Interstate 5, eventually exiting the freeway on Birmingham Drive in Solana Beach.

The rider threw the motorcycle into the bushes before police were able to take the motorcyclist into custody.

No one was hurt.