Motorcyclist, 35, killed in South Bay crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 35-year-old motorcyclist was killed Friday in a predawn solo crash on a South Bay thoroughfare.

The man was riding to the south in the 1400 block of Broadway in Chula Vista shortly before 4 a.m. when his two-wheeler veered off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the back of a parked car, according to police.

Paramedics took him to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead, Officer Michael Knapp said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

