Motorcycle crashes into bicyclist in Pacific Beach

A bicyclist was hit by a motorcycle in Pacific Beach Saturday, according to police. Photo: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A bicyclist riding with a group of cyclists was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck by a motorcycle in Pacific Beach, police said.

The collision happened at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ingraham Street and Reed Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A 23-year-old man riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Sportster was southbound in the 4200 block of Ingraham as a group of cyclists were eastbound in the 1500 block of Reed Avenue, Buttle said.

The cyclists entered the intersection and the motorcycle struck one of them, a 49-year-old man, the officer said.

The motorcyclist suffered road rash to his right leg, Buttle said. The bicyclist suffered a broken left femur and broken ribs. Medics took the cyclist to a hospital.

Officers from the SDPD traffic division were investigating the collision, Buttle said.

Ingraham was closed in both directions at Thomas and Oliver avenues. The roads reopened by 5:45 p.m.

We are currently investigating a serious injury collision at Ingraham St. and Reed Ave. Ingraham St. is closed in both directions at Thomas Ave. and Oliver Ave. This road closure is expected to last a couple hours.#pacificbeach #pb pic.twitter.com/mNC43M3ulZ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) October 17, 2020