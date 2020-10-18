Motorcycle crashes into bicyclist in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A bicyclist riding with a group of cyclists was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck by a motorcycle in Pacific Beach, police said.
The collision happened at 3:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ingraham Street and Reed Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.
A 23-year-old man riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Sportster was southbound in the 4200 block of Ingraham as a group of cyclists were eastbound in the 1500 block of Reed Avenue, Buttle said.
The cyclists entered the intersection and the motorcycle struck one of them, a 49-year-old man, the officer said.
The motorcyclist suffered road rash to his right leg, Buttle said. The bicyclist suffered a broken left femur and broken ribs. Medics took the cyclist to a hospital.
Officers from the SDPD traffic division were investigating the collision, Buttle said.
Ingraham was closed in both directions at Thomas and Oliver avenues. The roads reopened by 5:45 p.m.