Motorhome, 3 cars damaged in Vista fire

VISTA, Calif. – A motor home and three vehicles were damaged in a structure fire Friday in northwestern San Diego County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded just before 12:45 a.m. after receiving several calls about a possible explosion near the 600 block of Poinsettia Avenue in Vista. Deputies found three cars and a motor home on fire at the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

An adult woman and a dog were in the motor home at the time, but escaped with no injuries. Residents from six homes briefly were evacuated as firefighters contained the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.