SAN DIEGO — A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of shooting her daughter at their home in rural East County, authorities said.

Andrea Najera, 42, was identified as the suspect, Lt. Jeff Ford with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Around 10 a.m., a 22-year-old woman showed up at a fire station located in the 36000 block of Church Road with a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement.

Deputies determined the victim and her mother had gotten into an argument earlier that morning inside their home near the fire station, when Najera retrieved a shotgun and both began to struggle over the weapon.

As the daughter attempted to take the gun from her mother, the weapon fired and struck the victim in the stomach, Ford said.

The 22-year-old woman was taken to the hospital via helicopter and is expected to survive, authorities confirmed.

Deputies then arrested Najera on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and booked her into the Los Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.