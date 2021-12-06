Mother, son identified as victims in deadly home shooting

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A mother and son were shot and killed in the South Bay over the weekend, authorities say.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department identified 55-year-old Raquel Pitsenberger and Marco “Tony” Valadez Jr., 35, as the two shooting victims.

Sheriff’s deputies Saturday responded to a report of gunfire inside an Imperial Beach home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue around 4:20 p.m., where they found Pitsenberger and Valadez Jr. who had been shot inside the residence. According to authorities, Pitsenberger was pronounced dead at the scene while her son was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition. Valadez Jr. was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, the sheriff’s department confirmed.

“This was a shooting done by a male suspect,” said Lt. Thomas Seiver, of the sheriff’s department. “He fled the scene prior to deputies arrival. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we are not going to go into details about him. However, it’s important to know the community at large is safe.”

Seiver says the gunman and suspects knew each other.

“This was not a random attack,” Seiver added.

Family members, who declined to interview with FOX 5, are in a state of shock, saying that the only solace they are feeling is that Pitsenberger and her son died together, because one could not have lived without the other.

A GoFundMe page has been set up and thousands of dollars have been pouring in to support the family in their most difficult moment.

The incident is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit.

FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers contributed to this story.