Mother refuses to ‘think the worst’ after daughter from Indiana goes missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The mother of a missing 20-year-old woman from Indiana has traveled to San Diego in search of her daughter.

Cheryl Walker, says her daughter, Lateche Norris’, came to California to be with her boyfriend, Joey Smith. However, Norris hasn’t been heard from since Nov. 5 when she made a phone call on a stranger’s phone to her mom upset after a fight with Smith. Calls to her daughter’s boyfriend have gone unreturned, according to Walker.

The San Diego Police Department announced Tuesday Norris as an at-risk missing person based on the length of time she has been missing and the absence of anyone reporting verifiable contact with her.

“While there is no evidence to suggest she is the victim of a crime at this time, the Missing Persons Unit has followed up on every available tip and lead to date,” SDPD said in a statement. “Police continue to use all resources at their disposal to find Ms. Norris. We need anyone with information, sightings, tips, or leads to come forward.”

Authorities say she was last seen Nov. 4 outside a 7-Eleven at 222 Park Blvd near Petco Park. Her mother reported her missing to the SDPD on Nov. 9.

Walker says she’s going to do whatever it takes to find her daughter, who goes by the name “Tesha” and is the youngest of three children.

“I’m not leaving and will not stop until we find you,” her mother said.

Walker says she doesn’t know where she’s finding the strength or energy to go out day-after-day to search for her daughter.

“When it’s your child, you really don’t have a choice because you’re not really functioning the way you normally would,” she said. “I’m sure it’s some sort of survival mode, but nobody is going to do what you would do for your child.”

Walker and her husband, as well as Norris’ father, are staying in San Diego and have hung more than 500 fliers. She said Norris’ father has since returned to Indiana.

“I refuse to think the worst,” Walker said. “I fight that urge, I won’t allow it to make me become non-optimistic.”

Norris is 5’8″ and 160 lbs. with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Tips can be called into the Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277. For those who want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help cover hotel, food and printing costs.