Mother of murdered woman wants South Bay park cleaned up

CHULA VISTA, Calif — Standing over a small memorial for her late daughter, Lisa Garcia again is reminded of how difficult these past few weeks have been.

“It’s been devastating,” Garcia said. “I feel like the more time passes, the sadness gets a little bit worse.”

The makeshift memorial — comprised of various flowers in shades of yellow, purple and white as well as other mementos — now rests at Chula Vista’s Otay Valley Regional Park. It’s the site where the body of Garcia’s daughter, 23-year-old Christina Garcia, was spotted by a passerby in August.

Authorities say Garcia was shot to death before she was found in the brushy field.

What remains unclear is why anybody would want to kill the young mother of a two-year-old girl. Last month, police arrested a suspect, 28-year-old Vanessa Gastellu, a longtime friend of the victim, according to her mother.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, though the San Diego County District Attorney’s office did not move forward with homicide charges against Gastellu.

“(We’re) trying to understand still,” Lisa Garcia said. “Little healing we can do when we really don’t know what happened because law enforcement doesn’t want to jeopardize their investigation.”

But in the interim, Garcia is taking action. She wants to raise awareness about the conditions of what she calls a “crime-ridden” park. Otay Valley is a multi-jurisdictional park run in conjunction with San Diego County and the cities of San Diego and Chula Vista.

“One of the law enforcement personnel I spoke to said this is a perfect place for murder,” she said. “It’s dark and isolated.”

Garcia has drafted a petition calling on local officials to do something to make the park safer.

“Throw up some lights,” she said. “I’m not asking for the development they have been planning since 1990. I’m asking — mow the lawn, clean the weeds, some lights — the bare minimum, the basics. That’s all I want.”