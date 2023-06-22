SAN DIEGO — “My babies, my babies,” 33-year-old Sandra Ortiz cried out, in handcuffs, during the arraignment Thursday inside a Vista courtroom.

A judge ordered Ortiz can be released from custody, with conditions.

On Father’s Day, Ortiz was driving her six children to a park in San Marcos, when luggage fell off their car. According to authorities, she pulled onto the shoulder of State Route 78 eastbound, and two of her kids, 16-year-old Amy Monserrat and 10-year-old Alan Gerardo, got out of the car to try and retrieve the luggage, when they were hit and killed by a 41-year-old woman driving in a Nissan Sentra.

On the scene Sunday, authorities said they observed Ortiz slurring her words and smelled of alcohol. She was arrested on the scene.

The deputy district attorney, Stephanie de Jesus, revealed more details of the case Thursday inside the courtroom and said none of the children inside Ortiz’s car were in seatbelts.

She also said according to the investigation so far, Ortiz did not make any effort to prevent the children from getting out of the car and onto the freeway, and said she remained seated in the vehicle.

“The defendant was driving with a blood alcohol level of .14, while having her six children unsecured, unseat-belted in the car, driving under the influence is in and of itself is a public safety concern, additionally based on the investigation and the facts of the case, when the defendant pulled over, 1/4 or a quarter of her vehicle was still blocking the right lane,” de Jesus said.

Some conditions of Ortiz’s release include only having phone contact with her four children and only being able to see her children at the funeral for her two children that died. She can’t drive or consumer any alcohol and cannot leave San Diego County.

The family had been without a permanent home, living between hotels and had recently moved from Arizona in December 2022.