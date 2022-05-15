SAN DIEGO — A mother killed in a shooting that also injured her son and his father behind an apartment complex in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday has been identified, according to police.

Sengny Chea, a 31-year-old Asian female and resident of San Diego, was identified as the deceased, San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki confirmed in a press release Sunday.

Police received a call Saturday around 2:19 a.m. reporting a shooting behind an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue, Sharki stated. Officers found Chea with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, pronouncing her dead at the scene.

Authorities also located a 12-year-old Asian boy who was shot in the right leg and his father suffering from contusions and other visible injuries to his face and other portions of his body, police confirmed. Both were taken to local hospitals, where their conditions are non-life-threatening at this time.

Alex Galvan, 22, of San Diego, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unregistered firearm after police found him with a gunshot wound to his wrist while recovering a firearm nearby that was believed to be used in the incident, Sharki said. A 24-year-old male companion of Galvan, identified as Abraham Galvan, also was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of assault on a person by means likely to cause great bodily injury and violation of probation. Another man described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s is considered a person of interest after police said he ran from the location.

Detectives believe Galvan, his 24-year-old companion and possibly the third male were initially involved in a physical altercation with the boy’s father shortly before Chea and her son encountered the suspects in the parking area behind their apartment complex, according to Sharki. Chea was then shot multiple times along with her son.

The 12-year-old and 32-year-old victims’ identities will not be released, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.