SAN DIEGO — A mother hawk was rescued Monday after becoming tethered to her nest by fishing line, said the San Diego Humane Society.

A Good Samaritan named Jimmy Tabb spotted the female osprey on a light pole at Robb Field in Ocean Beach and reached out to the organization for assistance in freeing the bird.

The hawk, who’s left leg and claws were wrapped in fishing line, made several unsuccessful attempts to free herself, but she could not fly away from the nest, officials said.

According to the Humane Society, this prevented the hawk from being able to feed her three nestlings. Luckily, a partner osprey parent was also spotted nearby and officials say the bird continued to bring food to their offspring.

Meanwhile, Humane Society Law Enforcement Officer Lindsey Haskell responded right away and she began working to figure out how to get the bird down, the organization said.

The San Diego Fire Rescue Department came responding to the scene with a truck, but officials say it was too heavy for the ground. After that, SDG&E provided personnel and truck to assist with recue efforts.

The Human Society said the second attempt was a success as rescuers were able to reach the bird’s nest, which was about 40 feet above ground. SDG&E crews were able to cut the bird free and bring her down to the ground, officials said.

Project Wildlife’s Senior Director Dr. Jon Enyart examined the osprey on site, cut all the lines off the bird’s foot and gave an injection for hydration, the Humane Society explained. The mother hawk was reported to have only suffered some minor scrapes and swelling from being caught in the fishing line.

Project Wildlife’s Senior Director Dr. Jon Enyart examines a rescued osprey. (Photo: San Diego Humane Society)

Officials say the hawk was released within minutes, minimizing the stress of human interaction. A video of that release was posted online by the Good Samaritan who discovered the trapped bird.

The Human Society said the osprey flew a lap around the field before being greeted by her partner at the nest.

“It takes a village to preserve and care for the wildlife we are so fortunate to have in our community,” said Dr. Enyart. “This osprey is getting a second chance thanks to all the people who took the time to help: from Jimmy Tabb, the Good Samaritan who reached out to us, and the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department who tried to assist with equipment, to SDG&E who came through with a bucket truck and personnel. We are very grateful for this successful outcome.”