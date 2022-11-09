SAN DIEGO — The mother and grandparents of an 11-year-old girl killed in Spring Valley were charged in connection to her death from suspected child abuse, prosecutors said.

Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanley Tom, 75, were arrested Tuesday and arraigned Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan stated in a news release Wednesday.

On Aug. 30, deputies responded to a call of a child in distress in the 3300 block of Lakeview Drive in Spring Valley, where they found an 11-year-old girl who was rushed to a hospital for medical attention, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The victim later died at the hospital after her health continued to decline.

During the investigation, the child’s father, identified as Brian McCormack, was contacted near the family’s home, authorities said. He killed himself in their presence.

Leticia McCormack, the girl’s mother, and Stanley Tom, the girl’s grandfather, face murder charges, three felony counts of torture and three felony counts of child abuse, per attorney officials. Adella Tom, the girl’s grandmother, has been charged with three felony counts of torture and three felony counts of child abuse.

“Our office has a specialized division that prosecutes crimes against children,” Stephan said. “We are dedicated to fighting for justice for innocent children, including those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Their next hearing is set for Nov. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 2 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 2 in East County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hours, call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. Remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.