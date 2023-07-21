LEMON GROVE, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a motel fire that occurred Friday in the Lemon Grove area.

The blaze took place around 12 p.m. in the 8000 block of Broadway, when a deputy on patrol noticed smoking coming from the nearby motel, Sgt. Anthony Portillo with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found one of the units fully engulfed in flames, according to SDSO. Firefighters evacuated several units as a precaution while they put out the fire.

Portillo says witnesses reported hearing a loud banging sound coming from the unit that was on fire, then seeing the occupant leave minutes before the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit were called to the scene to investigate the fire.