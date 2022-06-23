SAN DIEGO – Firefighters are investigating the cause of two fires that broke out early Thursday within a quarter-mile of each other in southeast San Diego.

About 4 a.m., crews responded to a vegetation fire near Hal Street and Hilltop Drive off of Euclid Avenue in the Chollas View area, San Diego Fire-Rescue Deputy Chief David Gerboth told OnScene TV. The first units arrived and found a quarter-acre vegetation fire “immediately threatening multiple structures,” prompting calls for additional units, Gerboth said.

While working the first fire, a second one was called in near Geneva and Elwood avenues in the nearby Emerald Hills neighborhood. Firefighters were able to halt forward progress on both fires quickly with no damage to structures, according to Gerboth.

“This is really indicative of what’s happening this fire season,” Gerboth said. “Really dry conditions. It doesn’t matter if it’s day or night. Please be careful out there.”

Because of the proximity of the fires, investigators from the Metro Arson Strike Team were called in to determine what happened. Those with information to share with MAST investigators may call the team at 619-236-6240 or send tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 888-580-8477.

No injuries were reported in the morning fires.