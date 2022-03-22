SAN DIEGO – Firefighters doused some flames Tuesday morning at a popular pizza restaurant in Little Italy.

Crews from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived just before 4 a.m at Landini’s Pizzeria at 1827 India St. Firefighters found heavy smoke in the two-story structure that was attributed to a “worn-out electrical refrigerator” on the first floor, Battalion Chief Chris Babler said.

The result of the incident caused “significant damage,” according to Babler.

“Not a lot of heat; a lot of smoke,” he said. “Firefighters were able to gain entry and search and luckily there was nobody inside the structure at the time of the fire.”

It is possible the restaurant could be closed at least a week in the wake of the fire, Babler said, and San Diego County health officials were expected to come out to get them ready to do so.

No injuries were reported.