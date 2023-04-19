SAN DIEGO — Everyone knows the eye-catching, castle-like structure off the Interstate 5.

The temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, also known as the Mormon church, located right off the freeway in La Jolla is an iconic sight in San Diego that’s hard to miss.

While most people can’t go inside unless they’re a member of the faith, pretty soon the building will be closed for all, as the church undergoes “extensive renovations.”

The temple’s temporary closure will begin sometime in July 2023, according to a press release from the church, and likely go through the end of the year — although the exact date of completion has not been announced.

The church encourages members of the Latter-Day Saints to attend other temples in the area during the closure. The closest one to San Diego is in Newport Beach. More information about other Mormon churches can be found here.

The roughly 72,000-square foot temple was consecrated in 1993 after construction broke ground in 1988. Prior to the dedication of the site, free tours were available to the public during a four week open house.

According to the church, some thousands of visitors set foot inside the temple — Mormon and members of the general public alike.

After renovations are complete, the church said that there will be another public open house and a rededication event. The dates have not yet been announced.