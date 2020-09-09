More than a dozen people rescued near border during weekend heat wave

SAN DIEGO — Authorities helped 14 people to safety in more than 10 different rescues near the border over Labor Day weekend, including a man who admitted starting a fire, a person who was bitten by a snake and several who suffered from heat stroke, U.S. Border Patrol said.

The rescues came during a scorching heat wave for San Diego and as firefighters battled a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in East County.

The first rescue came Friday around 6 p.m., when agents spotted a fire near Dulzura and called Cal Fire to help extinguish it. While crews worked, they spotted a man who was suffering from “heat-related injuries.” He admitted that he was from Mexico and had crossed the border illegally, started the fire and became lost, officials said. Agents didn’t clarify if the man had started the blaze intentionally.

The man was treated at a hospital and then taken to a Border Patrol station for processing. The fire was stamped out before growing significantly.

On Sunday afternoon, agents say they got an emergency call from a similar area about people who needed help. They eventually found two men in a ravine who were unable to walk, and rescuers airlifted them to a local hospital. According to agents, both men were Mexican citizens who were in the U.S. illegally.

The Border Patrol’s special search and rescue team also found a man who needed help near Jamul. He too was given medical treatment, and then found to be in the U.S. illegally and taken into custody, agents said.

According to the agency, USBP completed at least 10 other rescues over the weekend. Most of the people were suffering medical issues from the heat, one person was treated for a snake bite and another for kidney failure. Officials did not clarify if all of the people rescued had also recently crossed into the country.

“Crossing the border illegally remains an inherently dangerous endeavor and USBP takes every injury very seriously,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said in a news release about the busy weekend. “Migrants often become lost, injured, and abandoned by smugglers who only see them as commodities for exploitation.”