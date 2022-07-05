SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Humane Society say that they took in more than 100 pets on Tuesday who were found away from home, likely scared of the fireworks.

The humane society was not open Monday, the Fourth of July, and officials said that July 5 through July 7 of July is always the busiest time of the year for them.

The humane society also has field crews who are out looking for lost animals they can rescue.

In just one hour after they opened, they had taken in 30 dogs, one cat, eight kittens, and a rabbit.

After five hours of being open, at 3 p.m., the San Diego Humane Society had taken in 87 stray pets – 58 dogs, one puppy, two cats, 23 kittens, two rabbits, and one reptile.

Last year, The San Diego Humane Society took in about 270 animals in the three days following the Fourth of July. According to Nina Thompson, the director of public relations for the humane society, only about 28 percent of those animals were reunited with their owners.

“We are struggling a little bit with space because our San Diego campus is under construction so we are being creative with space,” Thompson said. They are transporting animals between facilities to make sure facilities have an even amount of animals to care for.

They are asking the community to help reunite pets with their owners, before bringing them to shelter by posting on social media, Nextdoor community groups or posting signs.

“I found this cute little guy right here I want to say he was running away from the fireworks because you know it’s really scary for dogs,” Samuel Troupe said. “I just want him to be at home so we can be with his family if he loved again and just get back to his normal way of living.”

He said he found the dog running near a busy street by an apartment complex in Morena Monday evening. He brought the dog inside his home and kept him company during the fireworks and and then brought him to the humane society Tuesday morning.

“I found a very tiny and looks like look like a stray kitten and I really didn’t want to leave him on the streets especially with all the fireworks happening so we took him home and we’re going to bring him here,” Karina Kravalis said, after finding a kitten in the Lemon Grove neighborhood. “Hopefully somebody can adopt him.”

“Dogs who are known to usually known to climb fences or jump through windows or you know, run through gate so when dogs are scared and they get stressed by fireworks from owners sometimes witness what they typically don’t ever witness otherwise sell fireworks are very scary for pets,” Thompson said. “The best thing for the animal and the owner would be if you could skip a trip to the shelter, it also be better for the animals in our care because it would limit the numbers.”

As of 5 p.m., San Diego Humane Society officials say they had taken in 109 stray pets. That includes 68 dogs, one puppy, three cats, 32 kittens, three rabbits, one reptile, and one bird.

If you are missing or have found a pet, click HERE.