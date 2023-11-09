CALEXICO, Calif. — Over $8 million worth of fentanyl pills were seized last Friday at the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said.

Around 9:55 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers examined a 1995 pickup truck, driven by a 23-year-old man, that needed further inspection at the Calexico West Port of Entry, CBP said in a news release Wednesday.

During the second examination, CBP officers found a total of 41 packages hidden in the spare tire and rear seat of the truck, containing around 840,000 blue pills that tested positive for fentanyl, according to border officials.

CBP confirmed the pills, which weighed 185.41 pounds, have an estimated street value of $8,400,000.

“Fentanyl continues to be the deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered. This seizure is indicative of the exceptional performance our officers display day after day,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “Their vigilance and dedication are vital assets that make a significant difference in our communities.”

The driver of the pickup truck was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing.