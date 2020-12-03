Over 73K residents lose power, some schools close as wind gusts drive fire danger

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego remained under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger Thursday, and some schools were closed as parts of the county had power shut off as a wildfire precaution against gusty winds.

As of early Thursday, more than 73,000 residents were affected by the blackouts, with another roughly 21,000 still under consideration for shutoffs. San Diegans can check a full, updating list of affected communities on San Diego Gas & Electric’s website.

The following school districts were closed Thursday due to the power outages:

Alpine Union

Dehesa

Warner Unified

And the following schools in Cajon Valley Union School District were closed due to both outages and the continued fight against the Willow Fire, which burned more than two dozen acres in the Rancho San Diego area overnight:

Hillsdale Middle

Jamacha Elementary

Rancho San Diego Elementary

Vista Grande Elementary

“School district leadership and the San Diego County Office of Education will continue to monitor the situation and consult with local fire and utility representatives,” the San Diego County Office of Education said in a statement.

Humidity levels dipping below 10%, sustained 30-plus-mph winds and gusts of 60 mph or higher will create “extremely critical” combustion hazards Thursday in local mountain communities into the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Affected highland areas include those east of Chula Vista, El Cajon, Escondido and Fallbrook.

The warning was effective from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Saturday for local inland valley and highland areas. The most intensive critical fire- weather conditions were expected to last through Friday morning, meteorologists advised.

Due to the wildfire warning, San Diego Gas & Electric on Tuesday notified about 88,700 of its customers in inland communities that they could be subject to public-safety power shutoffs from Wednesday night into the weekend, and potentially through Monday.

A brush fire broke out in the unincorporated Rancho San Diego area near El Cajon late Wednesday and blackened 30 acres. The Willow Fire was 50% contained as of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, and authorities announced progress of the flames had been stopped.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Willow Glen Drive and precautionary evacuations were underway for residents in the 2500 block of Wind River Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries were immediately reported and details about what sparked the blaze were not immediately available.

The dry and windy weather pattern is likely to continue into next week, though likely in a weakened manner, according to forecasters.