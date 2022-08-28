VISTA, Calif. – The San Diego Sheriff’s Department collected more than 300 unwanted firearms during the gun buyback event in Vista on Sunday, authorities said.

377 weapons were retrieved by officers during the Guns for Gift Cards event held at the Vista Traffic Court, according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A $100 gift card was handed out for every handgun, rifle, and shotgun turned in and $200 gift cards were given out to anyone who turned in assault rifles.

All firearms collected throughout the event will be processed and destroyed. Any weapons that come back as stolen will be returned to the original owner and any identified to have been involved in a crime will be investigated by law enforcement.

“The Sheriff’s Department and Vista Sheriff’s Station would like to thank the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, City of Vista, Oceanside Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department and the North Coastal Prevention Coalition for their support in making this Guns for Gift Cards event a success,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a release. “Most importantly, thank you to the public for helping us keep their communities safe by getting unwanted firearms off our streets.”