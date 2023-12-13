SAN DIEGO — Authorities seized over 14,000 pounds of hard narcotics after 182 separate incidents in the month of November, border officials said.

The drugs, which are worth tens of millions of dollars, includes 347 pounds of fentanyl, 22 pounds of heroin, 3,117 pounds of cocaine and 10, 609 pounds of methamphetamine, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Tuesday.

“Our officer’s commitment to duty, excellence, and the safety of our nation is commendable beyond words. These impressive results are an outstanding demonstration of the effectiveness to disrupt the illicit importation of narcotics”, said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Our dedicated workforce is committed to protecting American communities from these devastating drugs. Their remarkable efforts truly exemplify the highest standards of service.”

The suspects in each incident were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. CBP officers also seized any vehicles that were used to smuggle the drugs.